Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 295.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862,787 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 257.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,371,278,000 after buying an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,158,416,000 after buying an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

