Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 313,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.03 and a 1 year high of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.