Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

