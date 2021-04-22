Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 1,372 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

