Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

