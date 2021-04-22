Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,114 shares of company stock worth $3,830,491. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $403.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.84 and a 200-day moving average of $376.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

