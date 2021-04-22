Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $417.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.82 and a 200-day moving average of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

