Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

