Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

