Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

