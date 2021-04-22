Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 131 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,869.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

