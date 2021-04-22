Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 798 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

VOX opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

