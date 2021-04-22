Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.