Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.