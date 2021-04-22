AptarGroup (ATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $151.94 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $152.36. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average of $132.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.