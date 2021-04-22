AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

