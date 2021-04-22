APYSwap (APYS) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.20 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.52 or 0.00969874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.27 or 0.99359339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.59 or 0.00636409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

