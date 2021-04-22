APYSwap Market Cap Reaches $15.69 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $2.14 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00270845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.90 or 0.01054943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00678966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.41 or 1.00492850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,581,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

