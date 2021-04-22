Aragon Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Aragon has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Aragon coin can currently be bought for $8.61 or 0.00016575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $340.92 million and $118.21 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

