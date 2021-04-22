Arbidex 1-Day Volume Tops $140,410.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $573,492.48 and approximately $140,410.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00094744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00713450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.36 or 0.08016213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049039 BTC.

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

