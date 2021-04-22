Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.61

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.614 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Arcadis stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Arcadis has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Get Arcadis alerts:

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.