Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.90 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

