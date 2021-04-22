Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

