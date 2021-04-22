Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.25. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1,341 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 517,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 388,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 386,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 556,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.