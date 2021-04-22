Arcosa (ACA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACA opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

