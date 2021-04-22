Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will report sales of $24.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $41.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $115.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $123.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $144.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

