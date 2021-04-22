Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

ARNA opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,708 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,619,000 after acquiring an additional 291,814 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

