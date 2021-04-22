Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,708 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 854,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,619,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,444,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jonestrading cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

