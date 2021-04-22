Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.