Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.