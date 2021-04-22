Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Down to $54.60

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.60, but opened at $52.01. Argo Group International shares last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

