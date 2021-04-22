Argon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.63 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00065756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00279349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004447 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027123 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.01038145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00693041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,023.43 or 1.01039877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.