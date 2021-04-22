Ark (ARK) Market Cap Hits $238.82 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $238.82 million and $5.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,793,934 coins and its circulating supply is 128,673,037 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

