Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 882 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 576,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

