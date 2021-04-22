ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002442 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and $2.74 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00282519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.91 or 0.01001758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.11 or 0.00681681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,795.68 or 0.99990860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

