ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $812.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

