Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

