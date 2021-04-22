Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

