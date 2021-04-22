Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

WAT opened at $301.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

