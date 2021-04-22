Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.90.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

