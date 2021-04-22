Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,004.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 64.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $203,765.62 and approximately $4,004.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,026,643 coins and its circulating supply is 8,982,099 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

