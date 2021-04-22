Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,321.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $137,158.14 and $1,321.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,849.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.07 or 0.04643772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.00517860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $958.92 or 0.01748284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.85 or 0.00694356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.50 or 0.00560637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00069272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.75 or 0.00446225 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00244096 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,019,087 coins and its circulating supply is 8,974,544 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.