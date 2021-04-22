Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.33

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.33 and last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 6646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.09.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $4,619,077.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

