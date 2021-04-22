Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AJG opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

