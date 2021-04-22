Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

