Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 615,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock worth $3,621,663.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

