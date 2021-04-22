Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Up 6.2%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.82 and last traded at $132.71. 9,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 206,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.06. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

