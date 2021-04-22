ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.71. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 8,658 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

