ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.30. 3,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. ASM International has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $323.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASM International stock. EQIS Capital Management boosted its stake in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management’s holdings in ASM International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

