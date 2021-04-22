ASM International’s (ASMIY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $303.30. 3,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

